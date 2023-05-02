West set against Serbia on Kosovo issue — President Vucic

BELGRADE, May 2. /TASS/. The West is set against Serbia on the issue of the Kosovo settlement, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday ahead of another round of talks with Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti.

"It will be difficult. All major [players] in the West are against us. But law and the truth are on our side. Moreover, they don’t understand how strong our love for freedom is and how firmly it can be defended, despite all the pressure. Long live Serbia!" he stressed on his Instagram (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) account.

The Serbian leader said earlier that the May 2 talks in Brussels would once again demonstrate Pristina’s hypocrisy and would yield no results.

During the talks in North Macedonia’s Ohrid, which were mediated by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak, Serbia and Kosovo reached accord on a number of positions of the agreement on ways to normalize relations between the two countries, in particular, on the implementation of the agreed draft agreement on the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo and Metohija. Otherwise, Belgrade refuses to move forward with normalization with Pristina.

The Brussels agreements on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina dated April 19, 2013 envisage the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities - a self-governing body of Serbs living in the unrecognized republic of Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly stressed that his country has fulfilled its part of the Brussels agreements whereas the Kosovars only began drafting the Community’s charter but then gave up on the process.