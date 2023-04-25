Kiev offers new ‘plan of action’ on tightening anti-Russia sanctions to West

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The office of the Ukrainian president has published a new plan with recommendations to Western countries on tightening sanctions against Russia. In particular, the document suggests introducing a fee for all Russians for Ukraine’s reconstruction in visa processing, assuming measures against Russian and Belarusian athletes, tightening energy, financial and other sanctions.

The plan has been developed by an expert group headed by chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrey Yermak and ex-US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. The document containing 35 pages dubbed Action Plan 2.0 was published on Tuesday on the website of the Ukrainian president. It consists of 12 units devoted to tightening of individual, energy, military, technological and financial sanctions against Moscow, confiscation of Russian assets, withdrawal of foreign business from Russian territory and extension of the ‘sanctions coalition’ among other things.

The unit devoted to tightening of individual sanctions suggests that Western countries either prohibit Russians from entering via tourist visas or charge a fee for Ukraine’s reconstruction in visa processing. "To add ‘a fee for Ukraine’s reconstruction’ to all visas issued to Russian citizens travelling to Europe and other countries of the sanctions coalition. Then Russians will be able to choose whether to pay an additional fee and go to Rome or not pay it and go on vacation to Minsk," the document says.

In the energy sector the plan suggests suspension of direct supplies of Russian gas to the EU, with deliveries only through Ukraine remaining, the creation of a reserve buffer of gas in Ukraine. It also implies sanctions imposed against Russian oil and gas companies, including Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil, Tatneft, as well as Rosatom and Gazprombank.

Yermak separately noted the necessity to slap sanctions on Russian athletes by Western countries. In turn, McFaul focused on further sanctions against Russia’s defense industry, restrictions on the use of financial tools, as well as the necessity to confiscate the Bank of Russia’s assets.