Italy begins collecting signatures against sending weapons to Ukraine

ROME, April 22. /TASS/. A campaign to collect signatures against sending weapons to Ukraine began on Saturday across Italy, the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper reported, noting that prominent public and cultural figures of the country who supported the initiative aim to hold a popular referendum on the issue of arms deliveries.

As the newspaper explains, the signatures are collected both online and at physical campaign points in various Italian cities from the north to the south for several weeks. They will be used for holding a referendum. Its main initiators are two committees, Refuse War and Future Generations. As the organizers expect, other associations and socio-political organizations that advocate peace, which is impossible as long as Ukraine receives weapons from Europe, will join the initiative. An additional issue in the planned referendum concerns the provision of public health care.

Support for Ukraine

In March 2022, the Italian parliament approved a resolution to assist Ukraine, including with supplying military aid. Five interdepartmental decrees were issued with a classified list of weapons to be supplied. The new center-right government, which came to power in October, had previously approved a decree extending military assistance for the full year 2023. It was finally approved in the national parliament. A sixth decree was approved late last year. Officials assure that they will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.