G7 supports Russia-US dialogue to reduce nuclear risks — statement

KARUIZAWA /Japan/, April 17. /TASS/. The Group of Seven supports efforts to continue a strategic stability dialogue between Russia and the United States, according to the statement of the G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group following a foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa.

"The G7 supports good faith efforts to continue a US-Russian dialogue on the reduction of nuclear and strategic risks, but negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith," reads the statement.

The G7 also condemned "Russia's announced intent to station nuclear weapons in Belarus." To the non-proliferation directors, the move is "a further demonstration of irresponsible nuclear rhetoric."

In late March, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, called on Moscow and Washington to fully adhere to their obligations under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) again and start developing a new agreement that would replace that. She said that at the UN Security Council, which met on the heels of Russia’s announcement to place tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that at the request of the Belarusian side Russia would station its tactical nuclear weapons in that country, precisely the way the United States has long kept its own nuclear warheads on the territories of its allies. The finishing touches will be put on a storage facility for tactical nukes on Belarusian territory by July 1, Putin said.

On February 21, Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but is not withdrawing from it. The president stressed that before returning to the discussion of the extension of the treaty, the Russian side wants to understand how the document will take into account not only the United States’ arsenals but also stockpiles of other NATO nuclear powers, namely the United Kingdom and France. On March 1, the president signed a law on the suspension of Russia’s participation in New START.