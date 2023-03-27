No special expectations in Russia from IAEA chief’s visit to ZNPP, says envoy

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia has no special expectations from the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS on Monday.

"We have no special expectations from this visit. Rafael Grossi is paying increased attention to the Zaporozhye NPP since it is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and is located in the vicinity of active military operations," Ulyanov said.

"In addition, he knows very well that in the recent past this nuclear power plant has repeatedly come under massive shelling from the Ukrainian side. Rafael Grossi and his entourage will spend a few hours at the plant to personally familiarize themselves with the situation on the ground," the diplomat added.