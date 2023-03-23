Kiev reports difficulties in organizing the Zelensky-Xi conversation

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. A conversation between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned, but there are certain difficulties in organizing it, Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak told a national telethon on Thursday, maintaining that this was due to China’s position.

"There are plans [to hold a conversation]. Organizationally, both the Presidential Office and the Foreign Ministry - [head of the office Andrey] Yermak and [Foreign Minister Dmitry] Kuleba - are engaged in this. Proactively, we offer [to hold a conversation]," the advisor said.

"This is quite complicated," Podolyak said, explaining that "China has not yet found its new political place." "That is - whether it wants to take upon itself the issue of the settlement between Russia and Ukraine or will it cautiously stand on the sidelines. As I understand it, China has not yet figured this out for itself," Podolyak said.