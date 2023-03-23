Russia records 12,512 daily COVID cases, 36 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 12,512 over the past day to 22,550,395, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

A day earlier, 12,001 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,475 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 36 regions, while in 40 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,545 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,013 over the past day versus 2,259 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,464,820, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,336 over the past day versus 1,295 a day earlier, reaching 1,907,966.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 13,759 over the past day, reaching 21,902,407, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 15,130 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 36 over the past day, reaching 396,974, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 39 COVID-19 deaths were registered.