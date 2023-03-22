IAEA to carry out staff rotation at Ukrainian nuclear power plants this week — statement

VIENNA, March 22. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency will carry out a staff rotation at Ukrainian nuclear power plants later in the week, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This week, teams of IAEA staff are traveling to Ukraine to complete the planned rotation of staff at the four <...> Ukrainian nuclear facilities, the Khmelnitsky, Rovno and South Ukraine NPPs, as well as the Chernobyl site," the statement reads.

IAEA permanent missions were deployed to all Ukrainian nuclear plants on January 23. IAEA inspectors have also been stationed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Energodar since September 2022.