Chinese MFA responds to question about why Xi Jinping didn’t talk with Zelensky

BEIJING, March 21. /TASS/. China is in contact with all sides associated with the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, when asked why Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting Russia, hadn’t yet spoken with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

"China takes a steadfast and clearly-defined position on the issue of Ukraine," Wang Wenbin said at a news conference to the question from a Western reporter. "The Chinese side maintains communication with all sides."

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing intends to take an objective position on the Ukrainian crisis and, together with the international community, promote peaceful dialogue. He reiterated that China will play a constructive role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The Chinese president is visiting Russia from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders are set to have a busy work schedule on the second - main - day of the visit.