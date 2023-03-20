US allocates another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $350 — Blinken

WASHINGTON, March 20. /TASS/. The United States has allocated another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth around 350 million US dollars, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press statement on Monday.

"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 34th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $350 million. This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment," the statement reads.

"Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes," it added.