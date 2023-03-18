Bitcoin climbs above $27,000 — Coindesk data

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Bitcoin prices surged by more than 10% during the trading session to $27,472, according to Coindesk data as of 01:34 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 02:23 a.m. Moscow time, the Bitcoin rate rose by 10.2% to $22,564.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.