Moldovan president sees no risks of destabilization in Transnistria

CHISINAU, March 17. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday said she does not see any risks of destabilization in the unrecognized breakaway republic of Transnistria, following reports of a foiled terrorist attack on the eastern bank of the Dniester River.

"We have certain information, which is being gathered by our agencies. As well, we’re getting information from our foreign partners. There’s no indication there of any major risks [of destabilization]. Of course, we must remain vigilant," the president said in an interview with the Moldova-1 television channel.

Transnistria’s State Security Ministry said last week that a terrorist attack had been averted, which had been plotted to target senior officials of the republic and an OSCE delegation that visited the eastern bank of the Dniester. The attack’s plotters were conspiring to detonate a car bomb in the center of Tiraspol, the Transnistrian capital. Officials said two suspects had been detained and that one of them has already given evidence. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said the sabotage plot had been approved and prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).