Palestine wants Middle East Quartet to resume work — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Palestine is interested in resuming the work of the Middle East Quartet, a group comprising Russia, the US, the EU and the UN that sought to mediate peace talks in the region, the Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Monday.

"Of course, we would like that (the resumption of the quartet’s work - TASS)," he said.

However, the ambassador said the United States suspended the work because it does not want to be in contact with Russia.

"And now we are thinking what can be done," he said.

Nofal said the Russian Foreign Ministry’s envoy for Middle East settlement, Vladimir Safronkov traveled to Palestine in 2022, was accepted by the country’s President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed with the Palestinians the steps that could be taken to re-invigorate the work of the quartet.

"We are very interested in that and are still convinced that the quartet was the only format that was really effective for resolving the situation," the diplomat said.