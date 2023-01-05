Discussions of creating security zone around Zaporozhye nuke plant underway — UN

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 5. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues discussions on creating a security and safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Those discussions are going on with the IAEA and I understand they’re still ongoing," he said.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, having roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28 in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. The power station has continued its regular operation. Since then, the units of the Ukrainian army have been periodically shelling both Energodar’s residential districts and the premises of the nuclear station, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems.