LONDON, January 5. /TASS/. The outcome of the Ukrainian conflict will be largely determined by the results of presidential elections in the US, Russia and Taiwan in 2024, according to Ivan Krastev, Chairman of the Bulgarian Center for Liberal Strategies.

In an article published by the Financial Times on Thursday, he noted that the 2024 elections in the US, Russia, Ukraine and Taiwan "could define the shape of the next international order."

He suggested that the threat of a nationalist victory in Taiwan "may affect Beijing’s strategy of ‘unification’." Additionally, he noted that the need "to keep the Americans away could also persuade the Chinese government […] to increase its support for Moscow in the hope of keeping the US trapped in a European conflict."

That said, the political scientist noted that the US presidential election may be more decisive for the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict "than any military operation on the ground." In his opinion, the Kiev regime won’t be able to resist the Russian Armed Forces "if the Americans and Europeans decide to cut their considerable military and financial support." According to the analyst, "Ukrainians have reason to fear that the Democrats may lose the presidency, as US support for their war effort could soften depending on which Republican wins.".