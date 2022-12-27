Moldovan ex-president urges opposition to unite, demand early elections

CHISINAU, December 27. /TASS/. Moldovan opposition parties should join forces in an attempt to press for the incumbent government’s removal and early elections, the country’s ex-president Igor Dodon told TASS on Tuesday.

"Opposition parties should join forces to resist the lawlessness of President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity. It’s time to forget our past disagreements. The opposition should focus on just one objective: the ouster of the government that is now leading the country to disaster. Early elections can be ensured only if we join forces, including to organize peaceful anti-government protests," said Dodon, who currently heads the Moldovan-Russian Business Union.

"After my house arrest ended in November, I visited nearly half of the republic’s regions and talked to people there. Most of them want to change the government, which has let them down. People believe that early elections will help fix the mistake that voters made when they put their trust in Sandu and her party," he added.

Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity Party came to power during the 2021 elections and now controls the Moldovan parliament and government. Thousands of opposition protesters and people who were unhappy with declining living standards took to the streets in the country this past summer. They accused the government of failing to overcome the crisis, complained about the soaring prices of food, natural gas, electricity and the worst inflation in the past 20 years, which reached 34% year on year. The government also came under fire for balking at holding talks with Russia to receive lower gas prices and for putting pressure on the opposition.