US using Afghanistan strategy in Ukraine to destabilize Russia, China, says journalist

BEIJING, December 27. /TASS/. Elements of Washington’s strategy previously used in Afghanistan are now being used in Ukraine in order to sow chaos in Russia and destabilize China later, says Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic in an op-ed piece for the Global Times published Tuesday.

"The US has, in fact, adopted the same approach to Kiev as it did to Kabul: pay for the entire military and most of the government and prop them up as proxies," Malic says, adding that Washington is "cutting off Russia from the West with sanctions while stuffing Ukraine with weapons and ammunition."

According to Malic, the US uses the Ukrainian military and government as puppets in the conflict with Russia as it provides active financial support to both of the Kiev regime’s institutions.

"Washington has already committed more money to Ukraine just this year than it had spent on the Afghan army over 20 years," the op-ed says.

The author notes that the West’s anti-Russian sanctions failed to trigger the desired effect.

"The billions burned to bankroll Kiev may have lined the pockets of a few military contractors, but they ultimately harmed the overall American economy from which they were extracted," he says.

According to The Global Times, "the US has been ‘investing’ in making Ukraine into an anti-Russian platform since the 1990s."

"The US has been supplying Kiev with weapons and training ever since, and ramped this up after Biden was sworn in as president - long before the so called ‘unprovoked invasion’," Malic says.