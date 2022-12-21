UN unaware of Zelensky’s possible visit to its headquarters – spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, December 21. /TASS/. The United Nations currently has no information about the possibility of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the organization’s headquarters in New York, the UN secretary-general’s spokesperson has told reporters.

"We have received lots of queries regarding a possible visit by Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine, to the United Nations. As far as we know, we are not aware of any such visit," Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Axios news portal reported citing own sources that Zelensky will visit the US capital on December 21 to address a joint session of the US Congress. The Ukrainian president is expected to thank US lawmakers for the country’s military aid to the Kiev government, worth billions of dollars by now, and will request additional financing. It will be Zelensky’s first visit to the United States since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.