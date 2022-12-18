US, Lithuanian military to consider expanding intelligence cooperation — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, December 18. /TASS/. Representatives of the defense departments of the United States and Lithuania agreed to consider the possibility of expanding cooperation on intelligence, the press service of the Pentagon announced on Saturday.

According to the statement, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald S. Moultrie and Lithuanian Minister of National Defense, Arvydas Anusauskas held consultations on Friday. They "discussed the importance of sharing intelligence to inform leaders on topics of mutual interest." The Under Secretary of Defense called Lithuania a "strategic intelligence partner."

Moultrie and Anusauskas "agreed to explore future intelligence and security cooperation topics such as great power competition and transboundary issues to include Arctic security and climate change," the statement says.