Peru president says nationwide state of emergency possible amid protests

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 13. /TASS/. A nationwide state of emergency may be declared in Peru due to the protests that gripped the country following the removal of President Pedro Castillo from his office, the RPP radio quoted incumbent President Dina Boluarte as saying.

In her words, the country’s top brass and government officials will meet in the capital later to "evaluate the possibility of declaring the state of emergency at the national level."

"I hope that it won’t get that far. I call for tranquility and peace," the president added.

Earlier in the day, Pedro Castillo called upon the police and the military to stop their crackdown on protestors and blamed Dina Boluarte for deaths of protestors.

In a handwritten statement released on his Twitter page, the former president says: "In connection with the outrageous acts of violence targeting our people, I call upon the national police and the armed forces to lay down their weapons and stop the bloodshed."

Addressing Boluarte, Castillo said: "I blame you all and your close allies, who are helping you, for the brutal attacks on my compatriots." He called upon the country’s residents to "remain vigilant and optimistic."

Anti-government protests in Peru, started after Pedro Castillo was removed from the post of the head of state last week, have been gaining momentum since. Protestors have been blocking roads, seizing airports and breaking into governmental, law-enforcement and media offices. At least seven people have been killed, including two minors.

Dina Boluarte, who is serving as the head of state now, had introduced the state of emergency in three departments with the highest level of the protesting activity but this step did not help to normalize the situation.