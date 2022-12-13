Pressure on Russia is unprecedented – White House

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. The presidential administration believes that its pressure on Russia is unprecedented in recent history, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a briefing.

"if you look at the full spectrum of pressure that we've imposed upon the Russian Federation over the course of the last year, from financial sanctions to export controls, to our very strong and sustained support for the Ukrainians in defense of their own homeland, we think that our record on pushing back on the Kremlin in all respects, and particularly insofar as Russia represents a threat to Ukraine, and to our allies and partners, is unmatched in recent memory," Sullivan said.