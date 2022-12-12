Vatican could be right place to host dialogue over Ukraine — Vatican’s Secretary of State

ROME, December 12. /TASS/. The Vatican’s Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said he believes the city-state could be a suitable place to host negotiators for talks about Ukraine.

"We are ready. Vatican could be a suitable venue for that. Our desire is to offer a space where the sides could meet and start a dialogue without any preliminary conditions," he said on Monday, responding to a question from TASS.

Parolin said the sides would have to define the model for the talks themselves.

The Vatical has often stated the willingness of the Holy See to do its best to help to establish a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. Pope Francis has previously indicated that the Vatican is working to find solutions with respect to Ukraine.