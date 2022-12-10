Explosion at flats in Britain kills one - BBC

LONDON, December 10. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and two people were wounded in an explosion in a block of flats in St. Helier in the British island of Jersey in the Channel Islands, with some 12 people missing, BBC reported on Saturday, citing local police.

According to the report, the fire caused by the explosion has already been liquidated, but the authorities have called on locals to keep away from the scene of the incident out of precaution. Rescuers and medical teams are working at the scene, BBC added. Some 30 people have been evacuated.