Air raid alert in Ukraine lifted

KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. An air raid alert announced across the entire Ukraine on Monday afternoon has been lifted, according to reports published by the official air raid alert service.

Air raid sirens began to sound at 09:41 (10:41 Moscow time) in the country’s southern and central parts: in the Dnepropetrosvk, Kirovograd and Nikolayev regions. At 12:47 (13:47 Moscow time), an air raid alarm was also declared in the Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions as well as in parts of the Zaporozhye Region under Kiev’s control.

Then, at 13:10 (14:10 Moscow time), the sirens sounded in Kiev and in the country’s north-west and center, namely, in the Zhitomir, Vinnitsa, Kiev and Cherkassy regions.

Following this, air raid warnings were announced in western Ukraine - in the Zakarpatye, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov, Chernovtsy regions, as well as in the Odessa region.

Previously, an air raid alarm was declared across the entire Ukraine on December 3.