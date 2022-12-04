US focuses on alleged Iranian arms supplies to Russia, not nuclear deal

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The US intends to focus on alleged Iran’s weapons deliveries to Russia and on ongoing protests in that country and not on resuming talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said in an interview with Bloomberg on Saturday.

"Iran is not interested in a deal and we’re focused on other things. Right now we can make a difference in trying to deter and disrupt the provision of weapons to Russia and trying to support the fundamental aspirations of the Iranian people," the agency quoted him as saying.

While the US doubts Tehran’s interest in renewing the nuclear deal, Malley said that interaction between the EU and Iran continues and negotiations have not been formally suspended.

In 2015, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran in order to address the crisis around its nuclear program. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump decided to pull out of the deal, with Washington slapping its most sweeping sanctions ever on Tehran. Incumbent US leader Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated his support for reentering the nuclear agreement. Since last April, Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been conducting discussions with Iran in Vienna on reviving the JCPOA in its original form.

In November, Iran stated that it would reconsider its agreements with the IAEA in light of its adoption of a resolution urging Tehran to immediately explain the origin of nuclear material found earlier at the country’s facilities and provide relevant documents and access to those locations. The document was drafted by the United States and three European countries (the United Kingdom, France and Germany). Iran perceived it as an instrument to put political pressure on the Islamic republic. Following this, Iran started enriching uranium to 60% at its Fordow nuclear facility.