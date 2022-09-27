Over 4.4 mln refugees from Donbass, Ukraine arrive in Russia since February

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Over 4.4 mln refugees have arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass since February, a law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday.

"More than 4.4 million refugees, including 674,000 children, have arrived in Russia since February. More than two million of them are from the DPR and LPR (the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics - TASS)," he specified.

About 38,000 people remain at temporary accomodation centers, while others decided to stay with their relatives or found other accommodation.

Every refugee receives a welcome payment of 10,000 rubles ($170). Nearly nine bln rubles ($153 mln) have already been paid out.