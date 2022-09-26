Azerbaijan must withdraw its troops from Armenian territory — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, September 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani troops should be withdrawn from the Armenian territory to their initial positions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan said on Monday at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"France is the current UN Security Council president and its agenda, with support of President Macron, includes the topic of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia. As a result of aggression on May 12, 2021 and September 13, 2022, Azerbaijan has occupied Armenia’s sovereign territories. I would like to stress that out position is absolutely clear: Azerbaijani troops should be withdrawn from the sovereign Armenian territory," he said.

Armenia’s defense ministry said in the small hours on September 13 that several settlements had come under shelling by Azerbaijani troops. Meanwhile, Baku said it was a response to Yerevan’s provocations. Later, Azerbaijan said that a ceasefire agreement had been reached but Armenia says artillery shelling continues. The Armenian Security Council held an extraordinary session and decided to seek assistance from Russia to trigger provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the United Nations Security Council.