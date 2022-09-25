Visits like Pelosi’s trip to Yerevan only aggravate conflicts — Belarusian top diplomat

MINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Visits, such as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Armenia, can only aggravate conflict, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Sunday, summing up the results of his participation in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Such visits will not pacify these or those conflicts, on the contrary, they will only aggravate them. It is hardly ever appropriate to rely on foreign men and women," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.

"Visits of such hawks, who are painting themselves as peacekeepers, can bring about no good," the Belarusian top diplomat said. "Suffice it to recall her (Pelosi’s - TASS) visit to Taiwan, which entailed a dramatic aggravation of the situation in the region."

"As for the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization, a posy-Soviet Russia-led security bloc - TASS), I am profoundly convinced that we should not rely on any peacekeepers from outside. Those people who visited Yerevan are not interested in our organization’s effective work," he stressed. "Moreover, they represent an entire camp of countries, which used to be interested in maintaining permanent hotbeds of tension along the borders of the former Soviet Union, and now along the borders of Russia, which is seen by them as a key opponent, nearly a spawn of hell.".