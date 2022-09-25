About 236,000 DPR citizens voted in referendum in Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. More than 230,000 citizens of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have cast their votes in Russia since the start of voting in the ongoing referendum on the republic's entry into the Russian Federation. Roughly 1,000 of them voted on the territory of the DPR representative office, the republic's ambassador to Moscow Olga Makeeva said on Sunday.

"If we talk about the citizens of the Donetsk People's Republic, then over a thousand people voted on the territory of the embassy over the past two days. If we talk about the entire Russian Federation, then around 236,000 citizens of the Donetsk People's Republic voted on the territory of Russia over the past two days," she said in an interview with Soloviev Live TV channel.

Makeeva noted that 20 voting stations have been organized in Moscow. In total, according to her, over 55% of the citizens of the Donetsk People's Republic voted over the past two days.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.