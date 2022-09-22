Chinese top diplomat sure no one to deprive Russia of its important role in UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. No one can deprive Russia of the important role it plays at the United Nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"I am very happy to see you again, my dear friend. We have literally just met in Samarkand. First of all, I want to welcome you and congratulate you on your coming to New York, where the UN headquarters is located, despite all odds. Although the United Nations is located in the United States, the United Nations itself belongs to all of us. Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and must continue to play its important role in the UN. No one can deprive Russia of this right," Wang Yi said.

The Chinese top diplomat recalled that at a meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed bilateral relations and reached an understanding on many issues.

"I am ready to work with you on the implementation of the decisions of the last meeting of the leaders of our countries. The coronavirus pandemic has not yet passed, and profound changes are taking place on the global stage. In the current circumstances, it is important that we strengthen our coordination and cooperation, jointly respond to common challenges and promote initiatives on global security to make the world order more just," Wang Yi added.