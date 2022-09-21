LPR leader plans to ask Putin to decide on LPR status promptly after referendum

LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. The head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider the issue of the his republic’s accession to Russia as promptly as possible, following a referendum.

"I’m proud of the republic, I’m proud of our people, and we are going to polling stations! I will certainly file a request to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to decide on LPR’s accession to the Russian Federation as promptly as possible, based on the referendum’s results," Pasechnik said in a video address, published in his Telegram channel.

In his words, there should be no delays in the matter of accession to Russia, since the Kiev government has already crossed all red lines and "NATO missiles are hitting our residents, and merciless terror attacks are being staged."

In his words, the people of the republic have been looking forward to the referendum since the conflict broke out in the region in 2014.

"It has been the dream that we share, it has been our common future. And now it is about to be put into practice," the LPR leader said.