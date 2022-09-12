Armenian Defense Ministry reports that Azerbaijani forces shelling Armenian cities

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry reported that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened intense fire in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery and small arms.

"On September 13, at 00:05, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened intense fire in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and small arms. The positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were shelled," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry also reported that the enemy is using drones.