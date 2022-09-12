Situation in Moldova critical due to five-fold gas price hikes — former president

CHISINAU, September 12. /TASS/. Moldova’s former president, Igor Dodon, has told TASS the situation in his country is critical due to soaring prices, including those of Russian gas.

"It is critical. Two years ago, President Maia Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) promised the people ‘the beginning of good times.’ In fact, these years turned out to be the worst in the last two decades: annualized inflation in August reached 34.3%. This is the highest rate in Europe. Food prices have gone up by 38.4% and gas bills have gone up more than five times," Dodon said.

He blamed the crisis entirely on the on the PAS.

"They have no idea of how to run the country," Dodon stressed. "To present at least some excuses for their obvious failures, they attribute everything to geopolitics and the conflict in neighboring Ukraine. In the meantime, the Natalia Gavrilita-led government has been in office for more than a year, and Sandu, for almost two years."

"The ruling party controls everything in the country - from the presidency to the majority in parliament and the government - but we see it make only convulsive, unsuccessful attempts to somehow dampen the expanding crises in energy, agriculture, finance. Almost in all sectors," he stressed.

In October, another gas price rise to 29 lei (1.5 euros) per cubic meter is expected. According to experts, heating a three-room apartment with gas in Moldova this winter will cost about 400-600 euros per month, if the government refuses to compensate for part of the costs.

In the summer, protest demonstrations began in the country due to discontent with the authorities’ policies. The protesters are united by the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova and the Sor Party. Outraged by the fall in living standards, they are demanding the PAS government should go, for it is unable to cope with the crisis.

The opposition is also demanding the release from custody of its leaders, accused of financial irregularities. Moldova’s former president, PSRM honorary chairman Igor Dodon, the vice-leader the Sor party, Marina Tauber, and a number of other politicians are under investigation.