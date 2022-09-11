Zaporozhye region technically ready for referendum on accessing Russia — authorities

MELITOPOL, September 11. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye region is technically ready to organize a referendum on accessing Russia, head of the regional military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said on Sunday.

"Our task is to ensure that the referendum is held fairly and objectively. All technical aspects are resolved, ballot papers have been printed, polling station have been equipped, commissions have been formed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Every resident of the Zaporozhye region understands that the referendum is merely a technical moment we must go through, as we already are part of Russia," he noted, adding that Russia is restoring the region’s infrastructure, building roads and reviving plants, paying social allowances and pensions.

Balitsky said earlier that the idea of organizing the referendum on November 4 was supported in the Zaporozhye region. Earlier, Sergey Yukhin, an expert at the Crimean Republican Institute for Political and Sociological Research (RIPSI), cited the results of a poll indicating that the level of pro-Russian sentiment shows a steady increase in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. According to him, 83% of those polled in the Zaporozhye region are ready to take part in the voting and 86% of them support the region’s accession to Russia.