COVID-19 mortality in Russia down by over 95% in July 2022 on July 2021

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Mortality from the coronavirus infection in Russia dropped by 95.1% in July 2022 on the same period last year and stood at 1,951, Russia’s State Statistics Agency said on Friday.

"As many as 1,961 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in July 2022, or by 95.1% down on July 2021," it said.

COVID-19 was seen as key cause of death in 358 cases but extra medical examination was needed. The figure was by 92.9% lower than last year’s one. In 205 cases, coronavirus was a concurrent disease and hastened the patients’ death (down by 85.7% on last year).

Apart from that, coronavirus was a concurrent disease not linked with the death cause in 761 cases (down by 83.7%).

Meanwhile, the overall mortality decreased in July 2022 by 38.8% on July 2021 (131,800 and 215,300, respectively). Infantile mortality also decreased by 23.1% (463 in July 2022 vs 602 in July 2021).