Council of EU adopts full suspension of its visa facilitation deal with Russia

BRUSSELS, September 9. /TASS/. EU member countries have decided to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, the Council of the European Union said in a press released published on Friday.

"Today the Council adopted a decision that fully suspends the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia. Consequently, the general rules of the visa code will apply to Russian citizens," the press release reads.

The decision will result in "an increase in the visa application fee from 35 euros to 80 euros, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing times and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas." "The decision is expected to be published in the Official Journal on 9 September 2022. It will enter into force on the day of its adoption and will apply as of 12 September 2022," the Council of the EU specified.

The full suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia was proposed by the European Commission on September 6.