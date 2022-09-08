Ukrainian envoy leaves Kazakhstan on demand of Kazakh authorities — source

NUR-SULTAN, September 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pyotr Vrublevsky left the republic on demand from Kazakh authorities, a source close to the situation told TASS Thursday.

"The Ukrainian Banderite envoy, who called to ‘kill Russians,’ left Kazakhstan on demand from Kazakh authorities. He departed to Warsaw this morning aboard a Polish airline flight," the source said.

Earlier, Russian Investigative Committee vowed to provide legal assessment to the Ukrainian diplomat’s remarks.

On August 23, Vrublevsky met with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Yermukhambet Konuspayev, who expressed protest to the envoy over his remarks. The Foreign Minsitry also noted that the Kazakh side stated that such remarks are unacceptable and are incompatible with the office of a foreign envoy.