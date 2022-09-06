China strongly condemns terror attack near Russian embassy in Kabul — diplomat

BEIJING, September 6. /TASS/. China strongly condemns the terror attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul and expresses condolences over the death of Russian and Afghan nationals, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn terror attacks against diplomatic missions and their employees. China offers sincere condolences over the death of employees of the Russian embassy in Afghanistan and ordinary Afghans," she said.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the ministry shares the grief of those who lost their relatives in this terror attack. "We hope that the Afghan side will take effective counter-measures to ensure security of diplomatic missions and their employees in Afghanistan," she stressed.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Monday that in the morning an unidentified person activated an explosive device near the entry to the Russian embassy’s consular department in Kabul. Two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission were killed. According to the ministry, the embassy is in close contact with Afghanistan’s special services.