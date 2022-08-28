Japan to allocate $30 bln on development of African countries

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Japan plans to allocate $30 bln on development of African countries over the next three years, focusing on investment in human capital, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday.

"In the next three years, we will invest $30 billion for the development of African states," he said in a video address to the attendees of Tokyo International Conference on African Development, which is taking place in Tunisia on August 27-28.

Initially, Kishida planned to visit Tunisia for the conference, but he canceled as he contracted the coronavirus. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi went to Tunisia in his place.

Kishida also vowed that Japan will contribute to the training of at least 300,000 specialists in African countries in such areas as agriculture, health, education and law in the next three years.