Ukraine withdraws from agreement on cooperation in atomic energy with Russia

KIEV, August 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government withdrew from the agreement with the Russian government on scientific and economic cooperation on atomic energy, Ukrainian government representative to the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk announced Saturday.

"The agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Russia on scientific and economic cooperation on atomic energy, signed on January 14, 1993 in Moscow, has been voided," he said on his Telegram channel.

On August 23, Russian Ministry of Finance announced that Kiev withdrew from the agreement with Russia on avoiding double taxation of income and property and prevention of tax evasion. The Ukrainian government also voided several agreements with Belarus, including the agreement on inland navigation, on cooperation between defense enterprises and on cooperation between the Ministries of the Interior of the two states.