UN chief says current nuclear risk is most serious in decades

UNITED NATIONS, August 22. /TASS/. The nuclear risk is currently at the highest point in decades, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"The nuclear risk has climbed to its highest point in decades," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting.

"Countries with nuclear weapons must commit to the "no first use" of those weapons," he stressed. "They must also assure States that do not have nuclear weapons that they will not use — or threaten to use — nuclear weapons against them, and be transparent throughout. Nuclear saber-rattling must stop."

"We need all States to recommit to a world free of nuclear weapons and to spare no effort to come to the negotiating table to ease tensions and end the nuclear arms race, once and for all." Guterres said.