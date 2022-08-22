Detained IS member confess to preparation of terrorist attack in India — FSB video

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A member of the IIslamic State (IS - outlawed in Russia), taken into custody by Russia's Federal Security Service, confessed that he was preparing a act of terrorism against a member of India’s ruling circles for insulting the Prophet Muhammad, according to a video of his interrogation released on Monday by the Russian Federal Security Service’s Center for Public Relations (CPR).

In the video, the detainee said that he swore allegiance to the IS Amir in April 2022 and underwent special training, after which he flew to Russia, from where he was to travel to India. "I was supposed to be given things there to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting the Prophet Muhammad," the man said.

Earlier, the Federal Security Service's Central Office reported that a member of the Islamic State, a native of a Central Asian country, was identified and apprehended. The man planned to commit an act of terrorism against a member of India's ruling circles by blowing himself up.