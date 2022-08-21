Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb arrives in Taiwan

TASS, August 21. Governor of US’ state of Indiana Eric Holcomb has arrived in Taiwan on an official visit.

"I appreciate the warm welcome to Taiwan by Douglas Hsu, Taiwan Director of North American Affairs," he wrote on Sunday on his Twitter page.

Information about the exact dates and program of the visit was not provided by Holcomb.

On August 2 and 3, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite Beijing's protests. The Chinese government has repeatedly stated that Pelosi's trip to Taipei, the third most important post in the US government hierarchy, is a provocation that would be seen as the wrong signal to Taiwanese separatists. One day after this visit, China imposed sanctions on the American politician and her family. Despite this, a second US Congress delegation visited Taiwan on August 14.

Following Pelosi's visit, the Chinese People's Liberation Army intensified military drills in the Taiwan Strait and around the island.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then it retains the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to China’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of the Chinese provinces.