MELITOPOL, August 21. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies have detained a former Ukrainian officer suspected of committing sabotage in Melitopol, the city administration reported on Sunday.

"In Melitopol, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in committing sabotage. The former Ukrainian officer was conducting surveillance of the Russian military flights at the airfield. Weapons, components for the manufacture of explosives, manuals on the use of the military arsenal, as well as symbols of the Ukrainian terrorist regime were found at his home," the administration said in a message on its Telegram channel.

In the Zaporozhye Region, sabotage suspects and tipsters of Ukrainian armed forces are regularly identified. On August 10, a member of the main council of the region's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, reported that law enforcement officers detained a resident of Melitopol who had corrected a Ukrainian missile strike against the city on the night of August 8.