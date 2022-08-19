Biden orders drawdown of $775mln in military aid to Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has ordered to allocate $775 million in military aid to Ukraine, according to the memorandum published by the White House on Friday.

According to the memorandum, Biden has delegated "to the Secretary of State the authority <…> to direct the drawdown of up to $775 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine."

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced that the military aid package for Ukraine would include munitions for HIMARS (the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), 16 105mm howitzers (with 36,000 artillery rounds), 15 ScanEagle spy drones, HARM high-speed anti-radiation missiles, anti-rocket systems and munitions, and vehicles for mine clearing.