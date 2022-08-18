Talks between Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres to shape developments in Ukraine, says senator

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The future development of events in and around Ukraine largely depends on the concrete results of the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin said on Thursday.

"We will closely follow the upcoming meeting in Lvov between Guterres, Erdogan and Zelensky. Not only words, statements and emotions will be important here, but above all the specifics, on which in many respects depends the further development of events in Ukraine and around it," the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

He believes that so far everything looks "somewhat mysterious, starting with the route of the trip of the UN Secretary-General up to the topics of discussion." "It is still absolutely unclear why the IAEA experts avoid visiting the Zaporozhye NPP against the background of mounting global concern over Kiev's provocations around the nuclear plant. So, let’s wait for the outcome," Karasin elaborated.

In a first-time format, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold a trilateral meeting in Lvov on Thursday. As the parties have previously stated that they plan to discuss various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement, including the problem of food exports from the Eastern European country's Black Sea ports.