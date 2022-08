MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. A strong explosion occurred in Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, near the Sokol plant, the military-civilian administration of the district told TASS on Saturday.

"This is the center of the Sokol micro-district, the Sokol plant, civilian population. … This is the most densely populated area of the city," administration’s representative said.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the incident. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.