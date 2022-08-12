Finnish shipyard to build icebreaker for Norilsk Nickel — TV

STOCKHOLM, August 12. /TASS/. Finland’s Arctech Helsinki Shipyard intends to start building an icebreaker for Russian mining and metals company Norilsk Nickel, managing director of the shipyard Simo Rastas told Yle TV Channel.

"This ship will be the largest and the most efficient icebreaker constructed in Finland. An application for the export license was already presented to the Foreign Ministry of the Republic," Rastas said.

The shipyard needs this document "to obtain the permit for vessel export in conditions of sanctions," the TV Channel said. According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, an exception can be made because the contract with Norilsk Nickel was concluded before sanctions. Rastas expects the decision of the country’s foreign ministry regarding the icebreaker "during coming months."

The vessel ordered by Norilsk Nickel will operate on liquefied natural gas, making it possible to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It is planned to be handed over to the customer by the winter season of 2025. Tasks of the icebreaker will be to escort company’s Arc7 and Arc5 vessels with the deadweight up to 20,000 tonnes along the Yenisei River.