Turkish company buys land plot in Ukraine to build Bayraktar production plant

KIEV, August 8. /TASS/. Turkey’s Baykar Makina has bought a land plot in Ukraine to build a plant for the production of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bondar said on Monday.

"Baykar’s owner has set up a Ukrainian company in Ukraine, which has already bought a land plot. They have already worked out a project for the plant and plan to implement it by the yearend, since it was literally the company owners’ personal liability to establish production in Ukraine," he said in an interview with RBC Ukraine agency.

According to the ambassador, the plant’s drones will use Ukrainian components. "Most of the models to be manufactured at the plant will have Ukrainian-made components: engines, other spare parts, wheels, lots of other high-technology things we have and which can be used for these aircraft," he added.

On July 19, Ukraine’s government approved a bill on the ratification of the agreement with Turkey on cooperation in the sphere of high technologies, the aviation and space sectors, which will make it possible to build a Bayraktar production and servicing plant in Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kiev on February 3. His visit yielded eight interstate documents: a framework agreement on cooperation in the sphere of high technologies, the aviation and space sectors, agreements on free trade, on cooperation in the sphere of youth policy, on cooperation in the tax sphere, memorandums of understanding in the sphere of standardization and quality, in the tax sphere, and a plan of action on mutual recognition of authorized economic operators and a protocol between the two countries’ governments on amending the agreement of cooperation between law enforcement agencies.