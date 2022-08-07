Two ships permitted to leave Ukrainian ports on Monday — UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. The Joint Coordination Center has permitted two grain-loaded ships to leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, the UN press service has said in a statement.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has authorized today the departure of two vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative carrying a total of 59,459 metric tons of foodstuffs," the statement reads.

The vessels authorized to move on Monday are MV Sacura (from the port of Yuzhny to Ravenna, Italy, with a cargo of 11,000 tonnes of soya) and MV Arizona (from the port of Chornomorsk to Iskanderun, Turkey, with a cargo of 48,459 tonnes of corn).

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations. The Joint Grain Export Coordination Center was launched in Istanbul on July 27.